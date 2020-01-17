Cloud Office Services Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Rackspace (US), Evernote Corporation (US), Ascensio System SIA (Latvia), Google (US), HyperOffice (US)

Global Cloud Office Services Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

The global market for cloud office services is expanding at a high rate. The growing adoption of cloud services across industry verticals as well as in all the developing countries is fostering the growth of the market. The number of enterprises which are adopting cloud office services suites is growing rapidly. Cloud suites assist employees by providing access to files and documents online as well as offline. The employees can use cloud office services for video conferencing, cloud data storage, and sending emails. The employees are able to use these services on any device such as a desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Along with this, enterprises also get monthly security updates and new feature releases.

This report studies the Cloud Office Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Office Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Office Services.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Rackspace (US), Evernote Corporation (US), Ascensio System SIA (Latvia), Google (US), HyperOffice (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Xillio (US), Adobe (US), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India), AvePoint Inc. (US), TERVELA CLOUD FASTPATH (US), MediaAgility Inc. (US), SkySync (US), Quest Software Inc. (US)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud Office Service Suite

Cloud Office Service Migration Tool

Cloud Office Service Collaboration Service

Cloud Office Services Professional Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Other

