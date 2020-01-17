Cochlear Implants Market to Emerge with 11.9% of CAGR by 2027 – Sonova, Nurotron Biotechnology, Medtronic, Demant A/S, Starkey, WIDEX A/S, Amplifon, and GN Hearing A/S

According to a new market research study titled ‘Cochlear Implants Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User. The Global Cochlear Implants Market is expected to reach US$ 4,124.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,510.9 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cochlear implants market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The cochlear implants market by type of fitting is segmented into unilateral cochlear implantation, bilateral cochlear implantation. In 2018, the Unilateral Implantation segment held a largest market share of 55.7% of the cochlear implants market, by type of fitting. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as unilateral cochlear implantation restores hearing and promotes auditory development. Moreover, the bilateral cochlear implantation segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the rising demand for the bilateral cochlear implantation.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001260

Key factors driving the market are, growing geriatric population, increase in number of patients suffering from hearing loss, and increasing R&D expenditures in medical device companies. However, the restraining factors for the market are high cost of cochlear implants and side effects associated with the cochlear surgery.

Hearing loss is on the rise. Unless this trend is reversed, it will mean higher direct costs for health systems. The need will grow for ear and hearing care services and related technologies, such as hearing devices, cochlear implants, and others. If these needs are not met, this would be detrimental not only for individuals in terms of social isolation and increased poverty but also for societies as a whole, due to lower productivity. A number of governments around the world have recognized the importance of mitigating current trends by preventing hearing loss in the first instance.

Several factors like growing global population, rising genetic diseases, and infections leading to hearing loss, increasing geriatric population and others are all together driving the increase in hearing loss worldwide. According to the report published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, 466 million people across the globe suffered from hearing loss and the number is expected to rise to 630 million by 2030 and 900 million by 2050. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is likely to fuel its growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned are –

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL

Sonova

Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Medtronic

Demant A/S

Starkey

WIDEX A/S

Amplifon

GN Hearing A/S

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001260

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Information:

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets