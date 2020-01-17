Coconut Water Market 2019: Growth Opportunities & Top Companies- Amy and Brian, C2O Pure Coconut Water, Coca-Cola, Edward and Sons, Green Coco Europe

The Coconut Water Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Coconut Water market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Coconut water, also known as coconut juice, is defined as clear liquid extracted from immature coconuts. After the ripening of coconut, the water present is replaced by meat of the coconut. It is considered as a great source of nutrients, calcium, magnesium, potassium and others and is regarded as a superdrink’. Coconut water has gained preference as a beverage for treating a number of health problems including dehydration, diarrhea, high blood pressure and keeps the heart healthy. It helps to regulate overall body functioning and therefore, much preferred after exercise performance. The growing focus of consumer towards ethical and health conscious lifestyle and increasing consumer knowledge about the helath benefits of coconut water, the demand for coconut water has substantially increased.

The coconut water market has witnessed a significant growth owing to rising focus towards global health and nutrition awareness. Furthermore, increasing focus towards coconut farming and changing customer eating habits are another factors expected to boost the utilization of the product. However, growing substitutes and alternatives of coconut water and short life span of coconuts water may restrain the growth of the coconut water market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, rising demand for coconut water mix and concentrates and increasing investments in packaging technology of coconut water is expected to provide opportunity for the growth of the coconut water market.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Coconut Water market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The global coconut water market is segmented on the basis of form, product, packaging, and distribution channel. On the basis of form, the coconut water market is segmented into liquid and powder. The coconut water market on the basis of the product is classified into pure coconut water and mixed coconut water. On the basis of packaging, the coconut water market is segmented into tetra pack and plastic bottle. On the basis of distribution channel, the coconut water market is segmented into offline and online.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Coconut Water industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

