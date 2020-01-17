Commercial Telematics Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics Outlook By 2020

The Commercial Telematics Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Access Research Report Details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012645

Telematics are information and telecommunication products that combine computers and telecommunication services for transferring large amounts of data in vehicles in real-time. Commercial telematics market includes the telematics used by light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles. All major automotive manufacturers across the globe are now concentrating on developing and implementing the Telematics concept into their vehicles. Vehicles manufactured today offer unique connectivity solutions for better monitoring and tracking.

The global commercial telematics market is driven by increased market penetration of smart phones, lowered connectivity cost, availability of high speed internet technologies such as LTE, greater governmental mandate in terms of safety compliance mandates, road infrastructure constraints, and driver monitoring etc.

KEY PLAYERS

Verizon

Harman

TomTom

AT&T

Vodafone Group Plc

Ford Motors Co

BMW

Telefonica

MiX Telematics

Trimble Navigation Limited

Make an Enquiry about This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/AMR00012645

Further, Telematics market is segmented based on End User i.e. transportation & logistics, healthcare, insurance, media and entertainment, vehicle manufacturers/dealers, and government agencies. Telematics provides integrated route planning, route execution, driver behavior tracking, and vehicle status with its comprehensive set of services.

Geographically, the market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In the years to come, Asia-Pacific should be a prominent market, owing to the rapidly growing number of automobiles sold in the region. The increase in sales is primarily driven by the increasing population, and rising disposal income. LAMEA is also growing with a good pace because of increasing government regulations for the safety & security of drivers and vehicles.

Technology agreements and collaborations are the key strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their market share. For instance, AT&T is working with automotive manufacturers to provide contextual voice controls, which would help to create a safer driving experience. TomTom has launched the online turn-by-turn navigation service for customers, making it feasible to connect over a network.

Note: If you need anything more than these then let us know and we will prepare the report according to your requirement.

Purchase Complete Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012645

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets