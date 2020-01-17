Comprehensive Study Reveals How Refrigerated Transport Market is Trending | United Technologies Corporation, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Refrigerated transportation is also known as reefer freight. Refrigerated transport is a means of conveyance of food products pharmaceuticals that require special, temperature controlled vehicles. The vehicle is used for refrigerated transportation has a built-in refrigeration system that keeps the products at a preferred temperature throughout the transportation process. The benefit of refrigerated transportation is that it keeps products from deteriorating and losing its value during the transportation process. It is not only used for food but also other sensitive items such as medical products and pharmaceuticals. Increasing demand for frozen perishable commodities across the globe is driving the need for refrigerated transport market. Furthermore, an increase in the use of advanced cold rooms is also projected to influence the refrigerated transport market significantly. Moreover, the integration of multi-temperature systems in trucks and trailers is anticipated to have a robust impact in the refrigerated transport market. Evolving technological innovations in refrigerated systems and equipment are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Top Competitors of Market: China International Marine Containers Co.Ltd, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand Inc., LAMBERET SAS, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Singamas Container Holdings Ltd, The Hyundai Motor Company, United Technologies Corporation, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, VEHICLE WORKS BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Refrigerated Transport Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of refrigerated transport market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global refrigerated transport market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading refrigerated transport market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global refrigerated transport market is segmented on the basis of Application, Road Transport, Technology and Temperature. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Chilled Food Products and Frozen Food Products. On the basis of the Road Transport the market is segmented into Refrigerated Road Transport, Refrigerated Sea Transport, Refrigerated Rail Transport, and Refrigerated Air Transport. On the basis of the Technology the market is segmented into Vapor Compression Systems, Air-Blown Evaporators, and Eutectic Devices. On the basis of the Temperature the market is segmented into Single-Temperature and Multi-Temperature.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global refrigerated transport market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The refrigerated transport market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting refrigerated transport market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the refrigerated transport market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Refrigerated Transport Market – By Application

1.3.2 Refrigerated Transport Market – By Road Transport

1.3.3 Refrigerated Transport Market – By Technology

1.3.4 Refrigerated Transport Market – By Temperature

1.3.5 Refrigerated Transport Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. REFRIGERATED TRANSPORT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. REFRIGERATED TRANSPORT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. REFRIGERATED TRANSPORT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. REFRIGERATED TRANSPORT – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. REFRIGERATED TRANSPORT – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

Continue…..

