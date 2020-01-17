Computer-aided Facility Management Market Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth By Top Companies: IBM, Hippo, DPSI, Dude Solutions, IFS, Fortive, FasTrak, ServiceChannel, eMaint, Real Asset Management

Global Computer-aided Facility Management Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Computer-aided facility management (CAFM) is the support of facility management by information technology. The supply of information about the facilities is the center of attention. The tools of the CAFM are called CAFM software, CAFM applications or CAFM systems.

This report studies the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM).

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013034492/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Hippo, DPSI, Dude Solutions, IFS, Fortive, FasTrak, ServiceChannel, eMaint, Real Asset Management, Fiix, MPulse, FMX, MicroMain, MVP Plant, UpKeep, ManagerPlus

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013034492/discount

Table of Content:

1 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Hippo

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Hippo Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 DPSI

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 DPSI Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Dude Solutions

3 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) by Countries

10 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013034492/buy/3480

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets