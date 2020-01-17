Crypto ATM market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future With Top Key Players :Bitaccess, BitXatm Technology Limited, COINME, Coinsource, COVAULT, GENERAL BYTES S.R.O. Genesis Coin , Lamassu Industries AG., Orderbob, RusBit

Crypto or Bitcoin ATM, a novel type of ATM that provides customers an quick and easier way to buy crypto-currencies with credit card or cash on the go. Unlike conventional ATMs, where we can withdraw fiat currencies such as Euros, Rupee, or dollars from the bank account or credit card, crypto ATMs work more like a stationary exchange where we can anonymously exchange fiat for crypto-currencies like Bitcoin.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Crypto ATM market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising installations of crypto ATMs in restaurants, bars, gas stations, and general stores, increasing fund transfers in developing countries, and acceptance of crypto-currency across various industries. However, the lack of awareness and technical understanding about the crypto-currency among people is restricting the market to grow.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Crypto ATM Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Crypto ATM market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of crypto ATM market with detailed market segmentation by type, hardware, and geography. The global crypto ATM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading crypto ATM market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Bitaccess

– BitXatm Technology Limited

– COINME

– Coinsource

– COVAULT

– GENERAL BYTES S.R.O.

– Genesis Coin Inc.

– Lamassu Industries AG.

– Orderbob

– RusBit

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global crypto ATM market is segmented on the basis of type and hardware. Based on type, the market is segmented as one way and two way. On the basis of hardware the market is segmented as display, printer, QR scanner, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global crypto ATM market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Crypto ATM market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Crypto ATM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics

effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the crypto ATM market in these region

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CRYPTO ATM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CRYPTO ATM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. CRYPTO ATM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CRYPTO ATM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. CRYPTO ATM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – HARDWARE

9. CRYPTO ATM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. CRYPTO ATM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

