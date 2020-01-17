Digit Joint Implants Market is Growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period – Beznoska, Tornier, Groupe Lpine, Arthro Surface, Osteomed, Skeletal Dynamics, KeriMedical, in2bones, Wright Medical Technology, MatOrtho, Evolutis

Digit Joint Implants market is growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as usage of these implants to treat metaphyseal and periarticular fractures of joints, increasing initiatives & awareness on these plants and usage of biodegradable implants made from biodegradable polymers that can facilitate healing and regeneration of joint tissues are driving the market growth. However, uncertainties like complications associated with the use of these implants and the presence of stringent regulations act as the restraining factors for market growth.

Digit joint implants are medical devices used to replace the damaged or diseased bone and joints of body parts or to replace a missing biological structure, or enhance an existing biological structure. They are man-made devices, which is a transplanted biomedical tissue. In some cases, implants contain electronics e.g. artificial pacemaker. The surface of implants that contact the body may be made of biomedical materials such as titanium or silicone depending on the one which is the more functional.

By product, metacarpophalangeal (MCP) and proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joint implants segment are going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing recommendation to osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis patients to opt for these implants, rising incidence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, and the easy performance of revision procedures with these implants are expected to boost the growth of the market segment during the forthcoming years.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as the presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure, availability of highly skilled professionals, availability of extensive healthcare insurance coverage, and high popularity of minimally invasive surgery in the US are contributing to market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in Digit Joint Implants market include Beznoska, Tornier, Groupe Lpine, Arthro Surface, Osteomed, Skeletal Dynamics, KeriMedical, in2bones, Wright Medical Technology, MatOrtho, and Evolutis.

Products Covered:

– Toe Implants

– Trapeziometacarpal Joint Implants

– Metatarsophalangeal Joint Implant

– Metacarpophalangeal(MCP) and Proximal Interphalangeal(PIP) Joint Implants

– Interphalangeal Hand Joint Implant

– Other Products

Types Covered:

– Hand

– Foot

Applications Covered:

– Clinic

– Medical Center

– Hospital

– Other Applications

