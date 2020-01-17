Digital Out of Home Market forecasts showing a CAGR of 11.3% until 2027 | Clear Channel Outdoor, Lamar Advertising Company, JcDecaux, Outfront Media

The global digital out of home market is accounted to US$ 6,084.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15,905.7 Mn by 2027. Out-of-home (OOH) is one of the medium of the advertisement but, due to increasing adoption of digitalization consumers are more inclined towards digital out of home advertising. It can efficiently target customers by location, behavior, day-part, and demographics. All these factors are driving their use across the globe and driving the market for digital out of home advertisements. The global digital out of home market is witnessing significant growth with regards to the extensive adoption of digital out of home platform across various industries and region. The companies in this digital out of home market are continuously investing in an advertisement in order to attract consumer through innovative ads. Digital out of home is very effective in targeting customers by demographics, location, and behavior. All these factors are boosting their use across the world and driving the market for digital out of home market.

Key players profiled in the report include Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc., Lamar Advertising Company, JcDecaux, Outfront Media Inc., Fairway Outdoor Advertising, Lightbox OOH Video Network, Bell Media, Ayuda Media Systems, Signagelive, and Real Digital Media among others.

The global digital out of home market by type has been segmented into billboards, transits, street furniture, and place-based. The transits segment included the ad spaces in railways, airways, and other transportation whereas the street furniture includes the infrastructure in close proximities with pedestrians such as phone booths, bus stops, and others. The place-based digital out of home includes the screens placed in shopping malls, stadiums and other facades with high traffic. Major cities across the globe are rapidly venturing into digital out of home market. However, billboards have the highest market share as it is the most common form of advertising and most companies prefer advertising through billboards.

A large share of marketers is anticipating the advertisement budgets to rise, where the financial services, automobile, and technology sectors were foreseen to be the most promising ones. The retail sector holds of largest market share in the year 2019. During the recent past, the industry has been witnessed making significant investments in digital advertisements to increase its online traffic. Furthermore, as the competitive landscape in the retail industry continues to become fierce, the marketers in the advertisement agencies are expected to broaden the offering for these retail brands. Besides, the retailers aren’t just leveraging their investments on programmatic campaigns, but also filtering their practices to enhance targeted shoppers and direct them through a distributed buying process. For instance, the brands have begun to shift a part/all of their programmatic buying functions in-house not only to attain better RoI on campaigns but also to provide retailers with enhanced control over the first – party data providers. This enables the retailers to receive front of the germane audiences with improvised personalized messaging and offerings. This emphasis coupled with the emerging trend of combining search with social channels and making the displays more targeted imitates a burgeoning focus on the usage of innovative and new practices to involve suitable consumers at the desired time on the respective platform.

