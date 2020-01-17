Digital Radiography Market Analysis & Outlook to 2027 – Global Forecasts by Product (Computed Radiography, Digital Radiography); Type (Dynamic, Static)

Digital radiography is a form of radiography that uses x-ray-sensitive plates to directly capture data during the patient examination and immediately transferring it to a computer system without the use of a standard cassette. The advantages include time efficiency through bypassing chemical processing and the ability to transfer and enhance images digitally. Also, less radiation is used to produce an image of similar contrast to conventional radiography.

Digital Radiography Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Computed Radiography, Digital Radiography); Type (Dynamic, Static); Application (General Radiography, Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic, Others); End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

The digital radiography market is anticipated to grow in the market by the increase in the geriatric population. Furthermore, their mobility is often compromised due to prolonged illness, which also mars their ability to travel to hospitals, diagnosis centers, or clinics. Also, the demand for digital radiography devices is likely to remain important among the geriatric population. Moreover, some film-based x-ray image processing machines contained a lot of space and are naturally heavy to carry and relocate. Therefore, the need and demand for portability is a factor for the growth in the market.

The “Digital Radiography Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in digital radiography market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, application, end user and geography. The digital radiography market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in digital radiography market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The digital radiography market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as computed radiography and digital radiography. On the basis of type the market is categorized as dynamic and static. On the basis of application the market is categorized as general radiography, dentistry, oncology, orthopedic and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

Top Listed Companies are –

– 3DX-Ray

– Bosello High Technology srl

– Canon, Inc

– Carestream Health

– Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA

– FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– North Star Imaging Inc.

– Shimadzu Corporation

– Toshiba Medical System Corporation

