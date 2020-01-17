Digital Textile Printing Market 2019 | By Printing Process, By Substrate, By Application, Market Trend Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Size And Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Digital Textile Printing Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the growing demand for sustainable printing as well as increasing demand for digital textile printing in the garment and advertising industries.

Digital Textile Printing is referred to as printing technology that prints packaging materials with computerized inkjet printers and laser printers. It requires minimal press setup operations which reduce the turnaround time and consequently, offers quick response time as compared to analog printing technologies.

Global Digital Textile Printing Market Competitive Landscape

Aeoon Technologies GmbH, ATPColor Srl, Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd., Durst Phototechnik AG, Hollanders Printing Systems B.V., Kornit Digital, SPGPrints B.V., Brother International Corporation, Colorjet Group, d.gen Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd., Ricoh Company Ltd, Roland DG Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, DuPont, Electronics for Imaging, Inc., and Huntsman International LLC, are the key players in manufacturing of Digital Textile Printing.

Direct To Garment Is the Fastest Growing Printing Process Segment of the Global Digital Textile Printing Market during the Anticipated Period

The direct to garment printing process is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The key factors driving this segment are fast moving fashion cycles, cost reduction on short-run cycles, innovative designs, reduced wastage, and low power consumption. The process is majorly used in textile & decor, soft signage, and industrial applications. Moreover, improved print head design and higher-quality substrates are also surging the growth of digital textile printing. Furthermore, eco-friendly mechanisms, high design flexibility and, low-cost ornaments are the main motives for the growth of digital textile printing technology.

Sublimation/ Direct Disperse ink is the most lucrative Ink Type of the Global Digital Textile Printing Market during the anticipated period

The global digital textile printing market by ink type is categorized into sublimation/disperses dye ink, reactive, acid and pigment ink. The disperse/sublimation dye ink segment is expected to dominate the market share over the forecast period due to the trend of fluorescent printing in sports and safety apparels. Moreover, the recent advancements such as user-friendly color-management systems, efficient printers, and expanding gamut of inks are some of the factors attributing to the exponential growth of the global digital textile printing market. The sublimation and disperse dye ink are mostly used in the interiors and garment industries. Additionally, the key players are implementing the direct-to-fabric printing method to enhance the quality of the product to cater to a larger consumer base in the global digital textile printing market.

Europe Is Expected To Be the Dominating Region of Digital Textile Printing Market during Forecast Period

Europe is expected to hold the lion market share of the digital textile printing market during the forecast period owing to the economic recovery and augmented growth in the printing industry. The use of digital textile printers in the fashion industry is one of the factors driving the growth of the market in this region. However, the demand for digital textile printing ink is expected to increase in the Asia Pacific at a rapid pace which is followed by North America. The APAC region is characterized by a robust political, demographic, and economic ecosystem of the leading emerging economies; thus, a rapidly growing digital textile printing industry in the region will lead to optimum in growth levels in the forthcoming decades.

