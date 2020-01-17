Display Driver Market Research, Agency, Business Opportunities with New Players ROHM Semiconductor, Silicon Works, Synaptics Incorporated, Sitronix Technology Corporation

A display driver enables the computer to utilize a video card. It is a very important piece of software, as in the absence of this, the video card will not be utilized fully. Computers which lags in having proper drivers leads to a lower resolution. The factors driving the display driver market is, an increase in demand for automotive displays, OLED, and advanced display drivers are some of the factors responsible for boosting the display drive market. Moreover, rising in demand for wearable displays for the smartwatches is anticipated to bring more opportunities to the players in the forthcoming period.

Competitor Analysis By: Dialog Semiconductor, Focaltech, Himax Technologies Inc., MagnaChip Semiconductor, MediaTek Inc., Novatek Microelectronics Corp., ROHM Semiconductor, Silicon Works, Synaptics Incorporated, Sitronix Technology Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Display Driver Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semicondutor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the display driver market with detailed market segmentation by application, technology, driver type, and geography. The global Display driver market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading display driver market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global display driver market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, and driver type. Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive display, smartphone, monitor & notebook, television, smartwatch, and others. On the basis of technology, the driver display market is segmented into OLED, LCD, and others. The display driver market on the basis of the driver is classified into touch and display driver integration and display driver IC.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Display driver market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Display driver market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Display driver market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Display driver in these regions.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets