Display Material Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players LG Chem, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, SAMSUNG SDI CO.LTD.

Display material is used in displays of electronic devices such as mobile phones displays, and tablets, among others. The growing popularity of OLED displays for various applications, increasing screen size and advancements in display technologies are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. The emergence of new technologies like OLED and quantum dot LCD displays and increasing popularity of high definition display solutions are providing opportunities for the players operating in the display material market to gain a broader customer base. High prices of advanced materials are the major factor that might hinder the growth of this market.

Competitor Analysis By: AGC Inc., Corning Incorporated, DIC CORPORATION, DuPont and Dow, Hodogaya Chemical Co.Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd, JSR Corporation, LG Chem, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, SAMSUNG SDI CO.LTD.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Display Material Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the display material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of display material market with detailed market segmentation by technology, component and material, application and geography. The global display material market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading display material market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the display material market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global display material market is segmented on the basis of technology, component and material, and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented as LCD and OLED. On the basis of the component and material the market is segmented as polarizer, substrate, color filter layer, liquid crystals, backlighting unit, emitter and organic layer materials, encapsulation, and others. Based on the application the market is segmented as television, smartphone and tablet, laptop and desktop, large format display, automotive, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global display material market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The display material market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting display material market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the display material market in these regions.

