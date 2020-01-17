E-Commerce Platform Market will witness strong expansion throughout the 2018-2027 forecast period | 3dcart, Adobe, Big Cartel, Kibo Software, PrestaShop, Salesforce, Shopify

The e-commerce platform is a software technology solution which enables buying and selling of products over the internet with online stores. E-commerce platforms are based on standard programming languages. E-commerce platforms have made it possible to gain new customers as well as sellers while eliminating geographical barriers. These platforms provide sellers with low startup cost and website personalization. Besides, it is easier to reach the target audience with online advertising campaigns.

The e-commerce platform market is anticipated to proliferate during the forecast period owing to a global shift in the shopping behavior of consumers in developing countries and a growing trend among sellers for switching their businesses online. Moreover, low financial costs, ease of doing business, including faster checkouts, wider variety, and e-cart options, further fuels the growth of the e-commerce platform market. The untapped markets in developing countries offer significant opportunity for the growth of the major market players operating in the e-commerce platform market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include 3dcart, Adobe, Big Cartel, LLC, Kibo Software, Inc., PrestaShop, Salesforce, Shopify Inc., Squarespace, Volusion, LLC, WooCommerce

The “Global E-Commerce Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of e-commerce platform market with detailed market segmentation by type, business model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global e-commerce platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading e-commerce platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global e-commerce platform market is segmented on the basis of type, business model, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premises. By business model, the market is segmented as B2B, B2C, marketplace, and others. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The market on the basis of industry vertical is segmented as travel & tourism, home furnishings, electrical & electronics, textile & apparels, and others.

