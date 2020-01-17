Electric Scooter and Bike Rentals Market Future Trends and Forecast to 2027: Bird Rides, Cityrider, eBike Go, La Bicicleta, Lime, Provincetown Bike Rentals

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Electric Scooter and Bike Rentals Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Electric Scooter and Bike Rentals Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Electric scooter and bike rentals are increasingly being adopted in metro cities owing to cheaper mobility and easy accessibility. Rapid urbanization and the working population has welcomed the rental services era. Increasing awareness among youth towards the usage of electric vehicles over conventional vehicles is further supporting the growth of the electric scooter and bike rentals market. Developing countries are anticipated to showcase significant growth prospects during the forecast period.

Leading Key Market Players: Bird Rides,Cityrider,eBike Go,La Bicicleta,Lime,Provincetown Bike Rentals,RentElectric,Skip Services,Spincity,Yulu

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Electric Scooter and Bike Rentals Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A detailed Electric Scooter and Bike Rentals Market SWOT analysis provides strategic information on the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the market, categories and country growth prospects, challenges and intimidation from current competition and future growth prospects, and global and regional market positions.

Budget-friendliness has resulted in tremendous popularity and increasing adoption of rental services during the forecast period. The electric scooter and bike rentals market is further likely to experience massive growth owing to government initiatives promoting electric mobility. However, underdeveloped infrastructure may hamper market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the development of interactive mobile-based interface and booking solutions and scan and pay services further create lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global electric scooter and bike rentals market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as scooter and bicycle. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as short-term lease and long-term lease.

The Electric Scooter and Bike Rentals Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

