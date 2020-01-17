Electric Scooters Market Is Thriving Worldwide | ECCITY Motocycles, Hero Eco (Hero Electric) , Gogoro Inc., GOVECS GmbH, Vmoto Limited

Electric scooter are defined motorized bicycles propelled by human power or by a combination of human power and electric motor, capable of propelling the vehicle not more than 30 Mph on level ground. The vehicle consist of two wheels and a motor which triggers at a certain speed. These scooters offers high efficiency in comparison to conventional scooters at the expense of slightly reduced performance. Technological advancement have these scooters as a perfect commuting option without the hassle of traffic and crowded public transportation.

Get Sample Copy- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00001385

Some of the important players in Electric Scooter market ECCITY Motocycles, Hero Eco (Hero Electric) , Gogoro Inc., GOVECS GmbH, Vmoto Limited, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Terra Motors Corp., Piaggio & C. SpA, BMW Motorrad, and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Increasing disposable income on the consumer end and government push to adopt environmentally safe solutions, these vehicles have witnessed significant growth rate in the recent years. For instance, the government of China has announced the subsidy of US$ 100-1000 on the purchase of electric or hybrid scooters. In U.S. the administration is offering tax credits amounting to a maximum of US$ 7,500 over the purchase of battery for hybrid vehicles. However complex regulations regarding vehicle speed, consumer focusing over performance rather fuel efficiency are expected to inhibit the growth of the market.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global Electric Scooter market

-To analyze and forecast the global Electric Scooter market on the basis of product type, battery type, and technology.

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Electric Scooter market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) , Middle East and Africa (MEA) , and South America (SAM) , which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries.

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

-To profiles key Electric Scooter players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Purchase This [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00001385

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets