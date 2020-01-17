Electric Water Heater Market Predicted By Top Players Like Rheem Manufacturing, Haier Water Heater, Midea Group, Ariston Thermo SPA., Bradford White

Water heater is a device which uses heat transfer method to heat water above its initial temperature using an energy source. Electric water heaters basically heat and retain an amount of water in an insulated cylinder which is ready for use. Typically these water heaters are used in household tasks like cleaning, bathing, cooking and others.

Rising demand in wide domestic applications, increase in demand from healthcare and hospitality sectors, growing old equipment replacement and infrastructure spending in different applications due to disposable income are the key factors that are driving the growth of electric water heater market. In addition, growing government initiatives to enhance rural infrastructure is a new opportunity for the market growth. Whereas, existence of alternative sources along with increasing preference towards solar water heaters may hinder the growth of the market.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. General Electric Co

2. Siemens AG

3. AO Smith Corporation

4. Rheem Manufacturing Co.

5. Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

6. Haier Water Heater Co. Ltd.

7. Midea Group

8. Ariston Thermo SPA.

9. Bradford White Corp.

10. Rinnai Corp.



This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Electric Water Heater

Compare major Electric Water Heater providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Electric Water Heater providers

Profiles of major Electric Water Heater providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Electric Water Heater -intensive vertical sectors

Electric Water Heater Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Electric Water Heater Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Electric Water Heater market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Electric Water Heater market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Electric Water Heater market is provided.

