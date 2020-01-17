Electrical Digital Twin Market Expected to Reach $2,670.12 million by 2027 – AVEVA, ABB, GE, Etteplan, Emerson, Wipro, Siemens, Fujitsu, SAS Institute, Microsoft, IBM, Acpd Services

Electrical Digital Twin Market is accounted for $646.14 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,670.12 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. While the factors like reduced unplanned downtime and maintenance costs and streamlined integration of renewable energy technologies fuel the growth of the market. Whereas, the data privacy and security concerns is hindering the market growth.

A digital twin is basically a replica of a physical product, processor system, and behaves in the exact way the physical object would. Generally, the digital twin is about connecting the physical world with the virtual world through information and data.

On the basis of deployment type, the cloud/hosted segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the multiple benefits of cloud software installation such as easy accessibility, maintenance of software or the hardware it resides on by cloud service providers, quick deployment, and lower energy consumption cost. By geography, North America is probably going to have a huge demand during the forecast period. The expanded research and advancement (R&D) exercises in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and growing interest for productive and cost-effective technologies for power utilities are the factors driving the market.

Some of the key players in Global Electrical Digital Twin market include AVEVA, ABB, GE, Etteplan, Emerson, Wipro, Siemens, Fujitsu, SAS Institute, Microsoft, IBM, and Acpd Services.

Deployment Types Covered:

– Cloud/Hosted

– On-Premises

Twin Types Covered:

– Digital Grid

– Digital Hydropower Plant

– Digital Gas & Steam Power Plant

– Distributed Energy Resources

– Digital Wind Farm

– Process Digital Twin

– Product Digital Twin

– System Digital Twin

Applications Covered:

– Business & Operations Optimization

– Asset Performance Management

– Digital Twin Aggregate

– Power Plant

– Building

– Public Sector

– Production

– Performance

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Utilities

– Energy

– Grid Infrastructure Operators

– Automotive

– Retail

– Aerospace and Defense

– Logistics and Transportation

– Healthcare

– Electronics

– Other End Users

