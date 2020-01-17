Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market To See Strong Growth and Business Scope During 2019 to 2027 | Key Players: Aurea, Inc., Veeva Systems, Phlexglobal, TRANSPERFECT, Covance Inc, ePharmaSolutions

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The electronic trial master file (eTMF) market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rising in volume of users of eTMF systems and levels of expenditure incurred on research & development activities by various pharmaceutical organizations. The developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to the rising incidences of infectious diseases.

Key Players

1. Aurea, Inc.

2. Veeva Systems

3. Phlexglobal

4. TRANSPERFECT

5. Covance Inc

6. ePharmaSolutions;

7. Wingspan Technology, Inc

8. MasterControl, Inc..

9. SureClinical Inc

10. PharmaVigilant

Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems can define as the collection of software and hardware components together and which is responsible for the optimal management of clinical trial data. It helps in streamlining the data generated in a clinical trial in an easy to store digital format, which can be retrieved by dissimilar users when they reduce the cost associated with the administrative operations in clinical trials.

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

