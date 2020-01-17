Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Growth Strategies 2027 – ABB, Ampard, Aquion Energy, EnStorage, General Electric Digital Energy, Green Energy, Greensmith Energy and NEC

The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

Rising concerns over the depletion of non-renewable energy sources have shifted the focus towards renewable energy sources alternatives. Energy management for optimal utilization of energy has remained the highest priority of scientists and researchers and this has led to the development of advanced energy storage systems. Also, energy conservation is an imperative task for the energy generation industry and therefore, advanced energy storage deployments become imminent in recent times. Microgrids are networks that are connected to a centralized grid and derive power from that grid. These microgrids supply power to the remote areas.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Ampard

3. Aquion Energy

4. EnStorage

5. General Electric Digital Energy

6. Green Energy

7. Greensmith Energy

8. NEC

9. S&C Electric

10. Toshiba Corporation

Rising concerns about global warming and the growing need to reduce carbon emissions is anticipated to drive the energy storage for microgrids market in the coming years. High installation costs of microgrids is anticipated to pose a challenge to the growth of the energy storage for microgrids market. Further, increasing projects related to the electrification of rural parts in the majority of developing economies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the energy storage for microgrids market.

The global energy storage for microgrids market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the energy storage for microgrids market is segmented Li-ion battery and Lead acid battery. On the basis of application, the energy storage for microgrids market is segmented into peak hour shaving, volt ampere reactive services, and black start.

The Energy Storage for Microgrids Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

