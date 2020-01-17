Enterprise Asset Management Market by Analysis, Application, Size, Market Share, Forecast to 2027 | ABB Ltd, CGI Group, Dude Solutions, eMaint Enterprises, IBM, Infor, Oracle, SAP SE

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) is defined as the optimal lifecycle management solution used to manage the assets of a company. The development and adoption of EAM has lowered the production costs, labor costs, enhanced the maintenance productivity as well as reduced the equipment breakdowns. These solutions aid the business owners or enterprises through inventory maintenance, uptime, and strategic planning.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Enterprise Asset Management Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The significant drivers of enterprise asset management market are better tracking ability of assets in an organization and increased asset life of aging infrastructure. The mounting adoption of cloud-based solutions are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for enterprise asset management market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Companies profiled in this report includes, ABB Ltd, CGI Group, Dude Solutions, eMaint Enterprises, IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Vesta Partners among others.

The global enterprise asset management market is segmented on the basis of software application, deployment type, services, and industry verticals. Based software application, the market is segmented as Linear Assets, Non-Linear Assets, Asset Maintenance, Field Service Management, and Others. The deployment type is sub segmented into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of the services the market is segmented as professional and managed. Similarly, based on industry verticals, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global enterprise asset management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The enterprise asset management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting enterprise asset management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the enterprise asset management market in these regions.

The overall enterprise asset management market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the enterprise asset management market.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

