Fiberglass Market Continuous Excellent Growth | Knauf Gips KG, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain

Fiberglass, in general, is fiber reinforced plastic where glass fibers are the reinforcing fibers. Fiberglass is also known as glass reinforced plastic or glass fiber reinforced plastic. Fiberglass possesses high mechanical strength, excellent electrical characteristics, dimensional stability, and low thermal conductivity. They are usually randomly arranged, flattened into sheets or woven into fabrics and comes in various forms such as fiberglass rope, fiberglass tape, and fiberglass cloth. It is light in weight, strong, less brittle, and is moldable in complex shapes. Fiberglass may be made using different types of glass depending upon the end-use application. For instance, E-glass or electrical glass is an excellent electrical insulator while Ar glass is an alkali resistant glass fiber. Fiberglass is extensively used in industrial gaskets, docks and marine, automotive industry, owing to their durability and high thermal insulation properties. The fiberglass market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased usage of fiberglass composites in the automotive applications coupled with cost-effective production of fiberglass in the developing countries. Fiberglass is primarily used in the construction industry in the form of composites owing to fire-resistant, superior strength, and high strength attributes.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: 3B -the fibreglass company, AGY Holding Corp., Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd., CertainTeed Corporation, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), Knauf Gips KG, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fiberglass Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fiberglass market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, glass fiber type, resin, and geography. The global fiberglass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fiberglass market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fiberglass market is segmented on the basis of type, application, glass fiber type, and resin. Based on type, the market is segmented as Glass Wool, Direct and Assembled Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strand, and Others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Composites and Glass Wool Insulation. By glass fiber type, the market is segmented as E-Glass, A-Glass, S-Glass, Ar-Glass, T-Glass, D-Glass, and C-Glass. The market, on the basis of the resin, is classified as Thermoset Resins and Thermoplastic Resins.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fiberglass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fiberglass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting fiberglass market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fiberglass market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Fiberglass Market – By Type

1.3.2 Fiberglass Market – By Application

1.3.3 Fiberglass Market – By Glass Fiber Type

1.3.4 Fiberglass Market – By Resin

1.3.5 Fiberglass Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FIBERGLASS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. FIBERGLASS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. FIBERGLASS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. FIBERGLASS – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. FIBERGLASS – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

Continue…..

