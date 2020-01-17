Flexible Packaging Market Size, Industry Growth and Top Leaders Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company

The flexible packaging is defined as a package or any part of a package whose shape can be changed readily. Such packaging is used in consumer and institutional products and industrial applications. Flexible packaging can be made of plastics, film, paper, or aluminum foil and employed to increase the shelf life of the product and provide protection. Flexible packaging is widely extendible to diverse product categories like bags, pouches, and wraps. The manufacturing and use of flexible packaging demonstrate sustainable advantages such as reduced greenhouse gas emissions and efficient resource conservation.. The flexible packaging market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing preferences of both consumers and producers towards convenience products and improved shelf-life. Growing industrial demand for down gauging further boost the growth of the flexible packaging market. However, strict environmental regulations on the product usage hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, growing demands for sustainable packaging solutions represent major growth opportunity for the flexible packaging market during the forecast period.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Berry Global, Inc, Clondalkin Group, Coveris Management GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Group, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of flexible packaging market with detailed market segmentation by material, product type, end-use industry, and geography. The global flexible packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flexible packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global flexible packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product type, and end-use industry. Based on material, the market is segmented as plastic, flexible foam, paper, aluminum foil, and others. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented as pouches, bags, wraps, and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global flexible packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The flexible packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting flexible packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the flexible packaging market in these regions.

