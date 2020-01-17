Floating LNG Power Vessel Market 2019 Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027| Chiyoda Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries, IHI Corporation, Karpowership, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Modec, Power Barge Corporation

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a fuel sources has extensive scope of application across marine industry for different processes and applications. As a result, a significant number of companies operating in the market offer broad range of solution and services that facilitate the usage of LNG over marine industry. Presently, significant number of companies operate in the market that offers numerous market related solution and service such as LNG loading, LNG storage, power generation, and regasification among other LNG related business offerings for the marine industry.

Factors such as notable surge in demand for shipment through sea routes and flourishing import & export has boosted the demand for fuel in marine industry. Moreover, the associated benefits of LNG such as lower emission, operational costs, and compliance with stringent regulator guidelines also has facilitated the growth of LNG powered vessels and floating barge in the marine industry. Thus, the market is expected to provide significant lucrative business growth opportunities for the LNG power vessel based solution and service provider during the forecast period.

Leading Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Players:

Chiyoda Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Karpowership

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Modec, Inc.

Power Barge Corporation

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

Waller Marine, Inc.

Wison Group

