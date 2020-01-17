Food Biodegradable Packaging Market Development and Growth, Segmentation Forecast to 2027

Global Food Biodegradable Packaging Market is accounted for $3662.19 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $10,235.68 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Growing demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging, developments in biodegradable materials, stringent regulations, rising population along with higher consumer preferences and increased consumption of packaged food products are some key factors fuelling the market growth.

Based on applications, Fruits & Vegetables segment is anticipated to grow due to their effects on the product quality. The consumption of minimally processed fruits and vegetables has grown rapidly as a result of the consumer trend. By geography, Asia-Pacific is growing significantly in the global market due to fast growth in China and India packaging industries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Food Biodegradable Packaging market include BASF SE, Be Green Packaging LLC, BioPak Pty Ltd, International Paper Co and Mondi Plc.

Applications Covered:

-Bakery & Confectionery

-Convenience Food

-Dairy Products

-Fruits & Vegetables

-Meat, Fish, & Poultry

-Sauces, Dressings & Condiments

-Other Applications

Materials Covered:

-Paper

-Plastics

-Other Materials

