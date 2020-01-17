Freight Transport Management Market 2019 Competitive Analysis, Huge Growth and Forecasts to 2027

The Freight Transport Management Market to 2027 highlights the key growth strategies adopted by the leading players of the Freight Transport Management industry in the competitive landscape, including their key developments and profile. The study evaluates current trends and analyses drivers, restraints, and opportunities during the forecast period. The Freight Transport Management Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

Efficient freight transportation is essential for the economic growth of any nation. Hence, effectively managing freight transportation becomes crucial for development. Various strategies are incorporated for improving efficiency and freight and commercial transport. These include route planning, freight optimization, order management, and fuel management. The industry, in recent years, has witnessed the advent of machine-to-machine communication and analytics to enhance these operations. Furthermore, the demand shift towards digitization offers significant growth prospects for market players in the future.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Accenture plc, CEVA Logistics AG, CTSI-Global, Descartes Systems Group, DSV A/S, GEODIS, HighJump Software, JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates, Schenker AG (Deutsche Bahn).

The report analysis the leading players of the Global Freight Transport Management Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Freight Transport Management Market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Freight Transport Management Market.

The freight transport management market is anticipated to lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demand for shorter transit time and greater visibility. Change in trade flow is further expected to boost market growth. However, cross border transportation is exposed to certain risks, and this factor may negatively influence the growth of the freight transport management market in the coming years. Nonetheless, digitalization and the emergence of analytics in the field are expected to create growth opportunities for the key players of the freight transport management market during the forecast period.

GLOBAL FREIGHT TRANSPORT MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Freight Transport Management Market – By Solution

Freight Mobility Solution

Freight Transportation Cost Management

Freight Security and Monitoring System

Freight 3PL Solutions

Others

Freight Transport Management Market – By Type

road transport

rail freight

waterborne freight

air freight

Freight Transport Management Market – By Deployment mode

cloud

on-premise

Freight Transport Management Market – By End User

automotive

aerospace and defense

oil and gas

consumer and retail

energy and power

others

An off-the-shelf report on Freight Transport Management Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after gauging the political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Freight Transport Management Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Freight Transport Management Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend, effecting the market during the forecast period.

