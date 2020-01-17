Frozen Ready Meals Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Nestle S.A., Connies Pizza, Unilever PLC

According to Publisher, the Global Frozen Ready Meals Market is accounted for $30.9 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach $4.7 billion by 2026.

The demand for quickly preparing foods and the innovation in producing new products are the drivers for market growth. Shift in interests from synthetic ingredients towards natural and organic ingredients and governments strict regulations are the restraints for the market growth. Frozen foods with natural ingredients and innovative packaging of private and local brands are providing an opportunity for the market. Ensuring quality, storage and processing techniques, are the challenges faced by the market. Increase in number of single person households increase the market as they depend to the maximum extent on these types of food products.

By Product, Frozen pizza has great features such as, environment-friendly manufacturing process, affordability and better quality new topping variants are also attracting customers towards frozen pizza. Demand for gluten free pizza due to increasing people with celiac disease, emergence of new tastes and wide range of promotional activities are the major drivers for the product growth.

Check For Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016070

By Ingredient, Natural color is a substance extracted from various sources like algae, seeds, fruits, vegetables, insects and minerals which have ability to color food substances makes food look appealing & attractive to the customer and are extensively used in food industry such as beverages, confectionary, bakery, meat products, dairy & frozen products. The process of making natural color is much expensive compared to that of synthetic colors. The health consciousness among customers leads to increasing demand for natural colors over synthetic colors because of its harmful effects. Anthocyanins, caramel, carotenoids are various types of natural food colors frequently used.

Asia pacific frozen ready meals market is expected to witness highest and fastest expansion during the forecast period, in terms of production as well as sales. Consumers in this region are estimated to be more inclined towards frozen ready meals against fresh meals due to the ease of reheating and thawing over preparing the meals from scratch. Europe and North America are also expected to witness considerable growth in terms of sales of frozen ready meals.

Some of the key players in the market are Nestle S.A., Connies Pizza, H.J. Heinz, McCain Foods Ltd., Unilever PLC, Sisters Food Group, Maple Leaf Foods, McCain, Hormel Foods, Kraft Heinz, Advanced Fresh Concepts, Campbell Soup, Fleury Michon, Iglo Group(NomadFoods), Tyson Foods, Sigma Alimentos and The Schwan Food.

Place a Direct Purchase of This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016070

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets