Geofencing Analytics Market Growth Impact, Demand, Competitive Strategies and Top Key Players: Apple, Thumbvista, ESRI, Geomoby, Pulsate, Mobinius Technologies, Bluedot Innovation

Geofencing is a location-based applications which use technologies of global positioning system (GPS) and radio frequency identification (RFID) to create virtual geographic boundaries. Geofencing tools and apps are used to monitor a physical entity which when enter or leave already established geo-fenced area and send alerts to administrators about the alteration in the status of particular entity. The increasing adoption of location based applications by the consumers and growth in the adoption of spatial data and analytical tools with the advancement in technology will drive the geofencing market in the forecast period.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is the high costs related with implementation may hamper the geofencing market. However, the increasing awareness concerning safety and security among customers and easiness in integrating and deployment of geofencing solutions will create new opportunities in the market of geofencing in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Apple, Thumbvista, ESRI, Geomoby, Pulsate, Mobinius Technologies, Bluedot Innovation, Simpli.Fi, Gpswox, and Swirl Networks

The “Global Geofencing Analytics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the geofencing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global geofencing market with detailed market segmentation by connectivity, type, enterprise size, application, and geography. The global geofencing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global geofencing market based on connectivity, type, enterprise size, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall geofencing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Geofencing Market Landscape

4 Geofencing Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5 Geofencing Market Analysis-Global

6 Geofencing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Connectivity

7 Geofencing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Type

8 Geofencing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Enterprise Size

9 Geofencing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Application

10 Geofencing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Geofencing Market, Key Company Profiles

13.1 Apple

13.2 Thumbvista

13.3 ESRI

13.4 Geomoby

13.5 Pulsate

13.6 Mobinius Technologies

13.7 Bluedot Innovation

13.8 Simpli.Fi

13.9 Gpswox

13.10 Swirl Networks

14 Appendix

