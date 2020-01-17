Global Bacillus Coagulans Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Bacillus Coagulans market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Bacillus Coagulans market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bacillus Coagulans is a lactic acid-forming bacterial species within the genus Bacillus. The organism was first isolated and described as Bacillus Coagulans in 1915 by B.W. Hammer at the Iowa Agricultural Experiment Station as a cause of an outbreak of coagulation in evaporated milk packed by an Iowa condensary. Separately isolated in 1935 and described as Lactobacillus sporogenes in the fifth edition of Bergey’s Manual, it exhibits characteristics typical of both genera Lactobacillus and Bacillus; its taxonomic position between the families Lactobacillaceae and Bacillaceae was often debated. However, in the seventh edition of Berge’s, it was finally transferred to the genus Bacillus. DNA-based technology was used in distinguishing between the two genera of bacteria which are morphologically similar and possess similar physiological and biochemical characteristics.

The classification of Bacillus Coagulans includes Below 100 B, 100-200 B and Above 200 B. This refers to the effective amount of viable bacteria, and B means Billion CFU/g. The proportion of 100-200 B in 2016 is about 47%.

Bacillus Coagulans is widely used in Drugs, Food, Beverage and Supplement Products. The most proportion of Bacillus Coagulans is Supplement Products, and the proportion in 2016 is 37.5%. The trend of Supplement Products is increasing.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is not intense. Ganeden, Sabinsa, Mitsubishi, Nebraska Cultures, Synbiotech, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Bacillus Coagulans market is valued at 22 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 38 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Bacillus Coagulans volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bacillus Coagulans market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Bacillus Coagulans market is segmented into

Below 100 B

100-200 B

Above 200 B

Segment by Application

Drugs

Food

Beverage

Supplement Products

Global Bacillus Coagulans Market: Regional Analysis

The Bacillus Coagulans market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Bacillus Coagulans market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Bacillus Coagulans Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Bacillus Coagulans market include:

Ganeden

Sabinsa

Mitsubishi

Nebraska Cultures

Synbiotech

Syngen Biotech

Sanzyme

Microbax

