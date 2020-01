Global Diabetic Footwear Market 2019 Trends and Future Prospects 2025 – Etonic Worldwide LLC, Podartis Srl., DARCO International Inc

Market Overview:

Diabetic footwear which is also termed as therapeutic shoes is specially designed for diabetic patients to decrease the risk of skin breakdown in diabetics along with the co-existing foot disease.

The global diabetic footwear market is mainly driven by the increasing awareness among diabetic patients about the use of diabetic footwear. Apart from the rising prevalence of diabetes, another factor which is driving the market growth is a rise in spending on diabetes treatment. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, who often suffer from diabetic conditions, is another major factor that is augmenting the demand. However, new and innovative product designs with greater efficacy are helping manufacturers to gain consumer loyalty which in turn driving the demand for diabetic footwear.

Global Diabetic Footwear Market: Key Players

Etonic Worldwide LLC, Podartis Srl., DARCO International Inc., Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Apex Foot Health Industries LLC, Dr. Comfort LLC, Advance Diabetic Solution, Dr. Zen Products, Inc., Drew Shoe Corporation, and Orthofeet Inc. Most of the key players are engaged in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisition, collaborations, and new product development to increase their global market share.

Diabetic Shoes Segment Projected To Dominate the Diabetic Footwear Market over the Anticipated Period

The shoe footwear type of global Diabetic footwear is dominating the market owing to the higher preference of shoes by both men and women. Moreover, shoes are also more preferable to office going population since formal attire includes shoe. Also, the features such as added protection, option to wear shoes on virtually any occasion or place have also increased the demand for these shoes, which in turn boosts the growth of shoe segment in the global market. The other beneficial factor such as providing maximum comfort for diabetic patients as compared to sandals and slippers is increasing the sales volume. Furthermore, the availability of various types of diabetic care devices in the market is also supporting the increasing sales of diabetic shoes.

In addition, the key players in diabetic shoes are progressively focusing on the improvement of the online shopping experience through various strategies such as targeted marketing and effective online awareness to encourage diabetic patients to purchase diabetic footwear through online platforms.

Asia Pacific Projected As the Most Dominant Region in the Global Diabetic Footwear Market

Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness lion market share over the forecast period owing to increased spending on diabetic treatment including diabetic footwear by the consumer in this region. Moreover, the rise in geriatric population along with launch of improved diabetic footwear is expected to propel the growth of the diabetic footwear market in North America. However, the growing awareness among diabetic patients in the US is further supporting the market growth in North America supported by substantial investment in health and wellness. In addition, the government initiative to raise the awareness on causes of diabetes among the population has driven the growth of overall market in this region.

Recent Key Developments- Diabetic Footwear Market Jan 2018:

Mobile textile company Sensoria Health (an independent strategic partnership between Sensoria Fitness and Genesis Rehab Services) and diabetic mobility garment maker Optima Molliter are collaborating on a smart footwear product capable of measuring diabetes patients’ compliance to prescribed mechanical offloading protocols.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Diabetic Footwear market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

