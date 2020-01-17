Global Disposable Underwear Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Disposable Underwear market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Disposable Underwear market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Disposable underwear is a type of incontinence product that are used by individuals who suffer from urinary or fecal incontinence that results in urine or fecal leakage as a result of daily activities or during sleep. Both urinary and fecal incontinence are not diseases in their own right, rather, they are symptoms of a larger medical problems that require medical attention.

During this treatment period, disposable underwear is often used to protect the wearer’s clothing/bedding, as well as preventing infections and skin ailments by preventing this material from spreading to sensitive areas. Disposable underwear is typically made with absorbent, waterproof materials that can contain leaks during daily activities or overnight use.

As more cheap product entered into this market, the global average price of disposable underwear is in the decreasing trend, from 270 USD/K Unit in 2013 to 247 USD/K Unit in 2017. The prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years, as the higher growth rate in developing regions like China.

The classification of disposable underwear includes brief and underwear. The proportion of Brief in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

E-commerce is expected to enjoy a faster growth rate though it just occupied market share about 11%. E-commerce is a popular market channels and the development trend of marketing.

USA region is the largest consumption of disposable underwear, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption place of disposable underwear, enjoying market share nearly 22% in 2017.

The global Disposable Underwear market is valued at 5811.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 7464.7 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Disposable Underwear volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Disposable Underwear market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Disposable Underwear market is segmented into

Brief

Underwear

Segment by Application

Supermarkets & Malls

E-commerce

Others

Global Disposable Underwear Market: Regional Analysis

The Disposable Underwear market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Disposable Underwear market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Disposable Underwear Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Disposable Underwear market include:

Kimberly Clark

Essity

First Quality

Domtar

Hengan Group

Medline

P&G

Cardinal Health

Hartmann

Unicharm

Hakujuji

Principle Business Enterprises

McKesson

Fuburg

COCO Healthcare

Chiaus

Daio Paper

