Global Medical Display Market Report 2019-2026 | Top Key Players: ALPHA DISPLAY, Advantech, ASUSTeK Computer, Axiomtek, Barco NV, BenQ Medical Technology, COJE, Dell Technologies, etc.

Medical Display Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global medical display market was valued at $1,961.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,853.4 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Diagnosing patients accurately using Picture Archive Communication System (PACS) viewer that displays medical images on LCD monitors is important for detecting various diseases. Thus, medical display devices are significant tools for medical professionals to see images better than the physical films or CRT monitors. Streamlining the overall hospital operations and improving patient care in the healthcare system is important for proper diagnosis. Medical professionals such as surgeons, radiologists and information technology specialists need medical grade monitors for consistent and accurate performance of medical display systems. Thus, adequacy of medical display monitors is a vital element in the modern hospitals.

Increase in number of medical establishments and rise in healthcare expenditure fuel the demand for medical display devices in these regions. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population in the countries boosts the demand for medical-aid and medical display devices in North America and Europe. The growth in demand for multimodality displays for radiology and various medical applications to get a detailed view of ultrasound outputs and PET further drive the growth of the global medical display market. Nonetheless, the higher costs associated with the devices restrict the growth of the market. The increase in demand for various diagnostic procedures such as ultrasound, medical resonance imaging and X-ray are expected to provide newer opportunities for the market growth.

The global medical display market is segmented into device, panel size, resolution, application and region. Based on device, the market is categorized into mobile, desktop and all-in-one product. Based on panel size, it is divided into under-22.9-inch panels, 23.0-26.9-inch panels, 27.0-41.9-inch panel and above-42-inch panels. Based on resolution, it is studied across up to 2MP resolution displays, 2.1-4MP resolution displays, 4.1-8MP resolution displays and above 8MP resolution displays. Based on application, it is classified into digital pathology, multi-modality, surgical, radiology, mammography and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

LIST of KEY PLAYERS PRofILED IN THE REPORT

– ALPHA DISPLAY

– Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech)

– ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

– Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

– Barco NV

– BenQ Medical Technology

– COJE CO., LTD.

– Dell Technologies Inc.

– Double Black Imaging Corporation

– EIZO Corporation (EIZO)

– FSN Medical Technologies

– Hisense Medical

– HP INC

– JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc.

– LG Display Co., Ltd.

– Nanjing Jusha Commercial & Trading Co, Ltd.

– Novanta Inc. (Novanta)

– Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., Ltd.

– Sony Corporation

– Steris PLC

