Global Nursing Bras Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Nursing Bras market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Nursing Bras market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A nursing bra is a specialized brassiere that provides additional support to women who are pregnant or lactating and permits comfortable breastfeeding without the need to remove the bra. This is accomplished by specially designed bra cups that include flaps which can be opened with one hand to expose the nipple. The flap is usually held closed with a simple clasp or hook.

The Nursing Bras industry concentration is not high; there are so many players in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant players mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Bravado and Destination Maternity (Motherhood) have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Europe, Triumph has become as a global leader. In Germany, Anita leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region.

The key consumption markets locate at developed and large new born population countries. China takes the market share of 25%, followed by Europe with 20.7%.

This report focuses on Nursing Bras volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nursing Bras market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Nursing Bras market is segmented into

Underwire Nursing Bras

Wireless Nursing Bras

Segment by Application

Pregnant Women

Lactating Women

Global Nursing Bras Market: Regional Analysis

The Nursing Bras market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Nursing Bras market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Nursing Bras Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Nursing Bras market include:

Bravado

Destination Maternity (Motherhood)

Triumph

La Leche League

Anita

Medela

Cake Maternity

Leading Lady

Cantaloop

Rosemadame

Senshukai

INUjIRUSHI

Wacoal (Elomi)

Sweet Mommy

Mamaway

O.C.T. Mami

Happy House

Hubo

Embry

Aimer

