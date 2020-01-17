Global Opioids Market Report Growth, Size, Opportunity In-Dep’t Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2026

Opioids Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global opioids market was valued at $18,532.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $22,387.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Get Sample of the Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983232/sample

Opioids are drugs that stimulate the brain to produce a variety of effects, including pain relief. The term opioid refers to all substances (exogenous or endogenous) that possess morphine-like properties. Opioids are the most widely prescribed medications to treat moderate to severe chronic pain. These analgesics are used to manage pain in cancer patients and to treat severe constant pain in patients who suffer from terminal illnesses.

The growth of the global opioids market is driven by alarming increase in incidence of orthopedic diseases & chronic pain. Furthermore, rise in disposable income and surge in global geriatric population are expected to propel the growth of the global opioids market. However, emergence and legalization of cannabis as an alternative to opioids impede the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in consumption of opioid analgesic for pain management in developing countries is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The global opioid market is segmented into product, application and region. Depending on product, the market is categorized into codeine, fentanyl, methadone, oxycodone, morphine and hydrocodone. The applications covered in the market include pain management, cough treatment and diarrhea treatment. The pain management segment is further classified into neuropathic pain, migraine, back pain, osteoarthritis pain, cancer pain and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Inquire for Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983232/buying

Table of Content:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Overview

4: Opioids Market, By Product

5: Opioids Market, By Application

6: Opioids Market, By Region

7: Compony Profiles

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Purdue Pharma

– Boehringer Ingelheim

– Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Sanofi

– Sun Pharmaceuticals

– Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

– Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

– Allergan, Plc

– Pfizer, Inc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets