Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Panties in American English (typically called knickers in British English) are a form of underwear usually worn by women for Cross-dressing or for other reasons. Most of period panties provide leak-proof protection; some can actually be worn instead of a pad or tampon.
As of last year, China was home to the world’s largest feminine hygiene population of women ages 12-50 at 388,623,200 accounting for about 19% or one in five women in this category worldwide. This population, however, is expected to decline by 15% by 2030 due to China’s aging population and relatively low birth rate and is projected to be surpassed by India. The U.S. and Mexico will see modest growth in their populations in this group at 7% and 9% respectively while Europe will see a decline of 9%.
The global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is valued at 132.7 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 768.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is segmented into
Women (25-50)
Girls (15-24)
Segment by Application
Retail Outlets
Online Shop
Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market: Regional Analysis
The Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market include:
THINX Inc
PantyProp
Knixwear
Lunapads International
Modibodi
Period Panteez
Anigan
Uucare
DEAR KATE
