Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Panties in American English (typically called knickers in British English) are a form of underwear usually worn by women for Cross-dressing or for other reasons. Most of period panties provide leak-proof protection; some can actually be worn instead of a pad or tampon.

As of last year, China was home to the world’s largest feminine hygiene population of women ages 12-50 at 388,623,200 accounting for about 19% or one in five women in this category worldwide. This population, however, is expected to decline by 15% by 2030 due to China’s aging population and relatively low birth rate and is projected to be surpassed by India. The U.S. and Mexico will see modest growth in their populations in this group at 7% and 9% respectively while Europe will see a decline of 9%.

The global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is valued at 132.7 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 768.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% during 2021-2026.

Market Segment Analysis

Segment by Type, the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is segmented into

Women (25-50)

Girls (15-24)

Segment by Application

Retail Outlets

Online Shop

Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market: Regional Analysis

The key regions covered in the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market include:

THINX Inc

PantyProp

Knixwear

Lunapads International

Modibodi

Period Panteez

Anigan

Uucare

DEAR KATE

