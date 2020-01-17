In this report, the Global Potato Starch market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Potato Starch market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-potato-starch-market-research-report-2020
Potato starch is starch extracted from potatoes. The cells of the root tubers of the potato plant contain starch grains (leucoplasts). To extract the starch, the potatoes are crushed; the starch grains are released from the destroyed cells. The starch is then washed out and dried to powder. Potato starch products are essential in the food, paper, adhesives and building and textile industries.
The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2016, Europe production share took 73.5%, North American Potato Starch production share was about 6.9%, and Japan production share also took 6.4%. China took about 10.7%.
Europe is mature and the largest market of potato starch production, growth in the future may be mainly in Poland and other eastern European countries. But we believe that China and India will become the strongest growth of this market in the world in the future because of the fertile resources and huge demand, when they breach the technical bulwark and develop the market chain.
The global Potato Starch market is valued at 1897.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1892.6 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.0% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Potato Starch volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potato Starch market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Potato Starch market is segmented into
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Other Grade
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Paper Industry
Chemical Industry
Texitile Industry
Other Industry
Global Potato Starch Market: Regional Analysis
The Potato Starch market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Potato Starch market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Potato Starch Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Potato Starch market include:
Avebe (NL)
Emsland Group (DE)
Roquette (FR)
KMC (DK)
Südstärke (DE)
Aloja Starkelsen (LV)
Pepees (PL)
Penford (Ingredion) (US)
Vimal (UA)
Novidon Starch (NL)
Lyckeby (SE)
PPZ Niechlow (PL)
Western Polymer Corporation (US)
Agrana (AT)
AKV Langholt (DK)
WPPZ (PL)
Manitoba Starch Products (CA)
Nailun Group (CN)
Beidahuang Potato Group (CN)
Weston (CN)
Lantian Starch (CN)
Guyuan Yaxue Starch (CN)
Qilianxue Starch (CN)
Yunnan Starch (CN)
Huaou Starch (CN)
Qingji Potato (CN)
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-potato-starch-market-research-report-2020
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Potato Starch market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Potato Starch markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Potato Starch Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Potato Starch market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Potato Starch market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Potato Starch manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Potato Starch Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets
Add Comment