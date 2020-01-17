Global Potato Starch Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Potato Starch market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Potato Starch market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Potato starch is starch extracted from potatoes. The cells of the root tubers of the potato plant contain starch grains (leucoplasts). To extract the starch, the potatoes are crushed; the starch grains are released from the destroyed cells. The starch is then washed out and dried to powder. Potato starch products are essential in the food, paper, adhesives and building and textile industries.

The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2016, Europe production share took 73.5%, North American Potato Starch production share was about 6.9%, and Japan production share also took 6.4%. China took about 10.7%.

Europe is mature and the largest market of potato starch production, growth in the future may be mainly in Poland and other eastern European countries. But we believe that China and India will become the strongest growth of this market in the world in the future because of the fertile resources and huge demand, when they breach the technical bulwark and develop the market chain.

The global Potato Starch market is valued at 1897.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1892.6 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.0% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Potato Starch volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potato Starch market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Potato Starch market is segmented into

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other Grade

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Chemical Industry

Texitile Industry

Other Industry

Global Potato Starch Market: Regional Analysis

The Potato Starch market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Potato Starch market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Potato Starch Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Potato Starch market include:

Avebe (NL)

Emsland Group (DE)

Roquette (FR)

KMC (DK)

Südstärke (DE)

Aloja Starkelsen (LV)

Pepees (PL)

Penford (Ingredion) (US)

Vimal (UA)

Novidon Starch (NL)

Lyckeby (SE)

PPZ Niechlow (PL)

Western Polymer Corporation (US)

Agrana (AT)

AKV Langholt (DK)

WPPZ (PL)

Manitoba Starch Products (CA)

Nailun Group (CN)

Beidahuang Potato Group (CN)

Weston (CN)

Lantian Starch (CN)

Guyuan Yaxue Starch (CN)

Qilianxue Starch (CN)

Yunnan Starch (CN)

Huaou Starch (CN)

Qingji Potato (CN)

