Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Roofing Underlying Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Roofing Underlying Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A roofing underlying materials is the layer of waterproofing material that goes on your roof. It’s laid under the shingles or roofing materials as the last line of defense against inclement weather. More commonly known as “felt paper,” roof underlayment is mainly a roll of paper or fiberglass that is covered by asphalt and other waterproofing materials.

The residential segment is currently the biggest contributor to the global market for roofing underlying materials. The residential segment accounted for a market share of almost 56.61% in the international market in the year 2016. In terms of product type, the segment of Modified Asphalt Roofing Underlying accounted for a share of over 49.5% in terms of revenue in the global market in 2016. This segment is also expected to remain the dominant product segment from 2016 to 2022.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of roofing underlying materials, with a consumption market share nearly 51.21% in 2016. The second place is North America; following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share 19.69% in 2016. Europe’s market share is slightly smaller than North America. In the future, Middle East and Africa and South America are also expected to show a healthy growth and will benefit from overall developments in the residential construction segment.

The global Roofing Underlying Materials market is valued at 14560 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 20560 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Asphalt-Saturated Felt Roofing Underlying

Modified Asphalt Roofing Underlying

Non-bitumen Synthetic Roofing Underlying

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Roofing Underlying Materials market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in the market include GAF, DuPont, Carlisle, Soprema Group, Renolit, Sika, CertainTeed, Oriental Yuhong, Owens Corning, TehnoNICOL, Atlas Roofing, Hongyuan Waterproof, Fosroc, CKS, Joaboa Technology, TAMKO Building Products, Bauder, Jianguo Weiye Waterproof, Hangzhou Jinwu, Yuhong Waterproof, Polyglass, Yuwang Group, IKO Industries, etc.

