Glycerin Market to set Phenomenal Growth | KAO Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, P&G Chemicals, PT Smart TBK

Glycerin is a polyol compound, also known as glycerol, found widely in natural free form or the form of an ester. Glycerin usually produced as a byproduct of soap making and biodiesel production. In food, beverage and tobacco industries, glycerin often used as a humectant, solvent, a sweetener, and a thickening agent. Food products are being preserved by the glycerin. Glycerin is also utilized in personal care and pharma applications such as skin lotions, mouthwashes, cough medicines, drug solvents, serums, vaccines, and suppositories, etc. Glycerin is used as a medium of protection to the red blood cells, sperm cells, eye corneas, and other living tissues by freezing them. Glycerin is applied as antifreeze in the automotive and used as a chemical intermediate for the production of various chemicals like propylene glycol, epichlorohydrin, propanediol, and others. The growing demand for glycerin for healthcare and personal care sector will propel the demand for the glycerin market. Furthermore, increasing usage glycerin as a chemical intermediate in the production of glycerol carbonate, epichlorohydrin, etc. will further imply in the growth for the glycerin market. Predominantly, oversupply and low profitability may hamper the growth of the glycerin market. However, increasing application of glycerin in the food industry will create an opportunity for the glycerin market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Glycerin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the glycerin market with detailed market segmentation by product process, source, grade, application, and region. The glycerin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading glycerin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The glycerin market is segmented on the basis of product process, source, grade, application. On the basis of process, the glycerin market is segmented into, transesterification, saponification, fat splitting. On the basis of source, the glycerin market is segmented into, vegetable oils, biodiesel, soaps, synthetic. On the basis of grade, the glycerin market is segmented into, technical grade, pharmaceutical grade. On the basis of application, the glycerin market is segmented into, industrial Application, chemical Intermediate.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the glycerin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The glycerin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the glycerin market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the glycerin market in these regions.

