Government Cloud Market by Analysis, Application, Size, Market Share, Forecast to 2027| Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Google, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

The government cloud is a complete cloud platform designed for governments to meet the security and compliance regulations. Government across the globe has realized that the safety and security of the cloud data and the government cloud help to saves their data securely that drive growth of the government cloud market. Central and state government has a large amount of data; thus, it is essential to store data effectively so that they can deliver data on-time. Also, hardware failures and data loss are the major factors that are also leading the demand for the government cloud market.

Government agencies are adopting the cloud to store data efficiently and securely. Additionally, increasing facilities concerns such as data transparency, on-time data delivery, and also it helps to reduce labor costs. These factor is leading the growth of the government cloud market. Growing technological concern also propels the growth of the government cloud market. Government department such as education, tax, insurance, and defense has to adopt the cloud service for the faster facility and effective utilization of data that also drives the growth of the government cloud market globally. The cloud technology helps in transferring massive amounts of data across the globe quickly, efficiently, and at a much reduced time. These factors expected to drive the growth of the government cloud market.

Leading Key Players:

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Google

HPE

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Salesforce

Verizon

The reports cover key developments in the government cloud market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from government cloud are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for government cloud in the global market.

The global government cloud market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, and service model. On the basis of type the market is segmented as solutions, services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. On the basis of service model the market is segmented as software as a service, platform as a service, infrastructure as a service.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global government cloud market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The government cloud market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets