Guar Gum Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals ,Global Gums And Chemicals Pvt Ltd

According to Publisher, the Global Guar Gum market is accounted for $761.30 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,611.23 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rising demand for guar gum in the oil & gas industry, growing demand for dairy, convenience & frozen foods and developing applications of guar gum due to its multifunctional properties are propelling the market growth. However, lack of R&D activities in various countries and fluctuating costs of guar and its products are hampering the growth of the market. Expanded consumption of convenience food and fast growth in the global pharmaceutical industry provides ample opportunities for the market.

Guar gum is a unique agrochemical processed from endosperm of cluster bean. It is mainly used in the form of guar gum powder as an additive in food, pharmaceuticals, paper, textile, explosive and oil well drilling and cosmetics industry. Industrial applications of guar gum are likely because of its capability to form hydrogen bonding with water molecule. Accordingly, it is primarily used as thickener and stabilizer. It is also useful in the control of various health problems like diabetes, bowel movements, heart disease and colon cancer.

Some of the key players in global Guar Gum market include Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Dabur India Limited, Global Gums And Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Ingredion Incorporated, Lucid Group, Rama Gum Industries India Limited, Shree Ram Industries, Vikas WSP Ltd., Altrafine Gums, Cargill, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Guangrao Liuhe Chemical Co., Ltd., India Glycols Limited, Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd, Neelkanth Polymers, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Supreme Gums Private Limited and Hindustan Gums and Chemical Limited.

Functions Covered:

– Gelling

– Friction Reducing

– Thickener and Stabilizer

– Emulsifier

– Fracturing Agent

– Fat Replacer

– Preservation Agent

– Hydrocolloid

– Water Retention

– Natural Fiber

– Binding

– Other Functions

Grades Covered:

– Industrial-Grade

– Food-Grade

– Pharmaceutical-Grade

– Fast Hydrated Gum Oil Drilling Grade

– Other Grades

Applications Covered:

– Food & Beverages

– Oil & Gas

– Fracking

– Paper Manufacturing

– Defense

– Mining & Explosives

– Petroleum Industry

– Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

– Other Applications

