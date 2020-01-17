HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Growth, Opportunities 2027 | Key Manufacturers are Civil Maps, DeepMap, HERE Technologies, MapmyIndia, Momenta, Navmii Publishing

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The HD maps or high definition maps are purposefully built for self-driving assistance with extremely high precision at the centimeter scale. The use of smartphones and navigation devices would soon become outdated, and autonomous cars would be equipped with these maps owing to disruptions in the robotic technology. Increasing demand for real-time data and a rise in the car rental and online cab services would create lucrative growth prospects for the HD map for autonomous vehicles market during the forecast period.

Leading Key Market Players: Civil Maps,DeepMap,HERE Technologies,MapmyIndia,Momenta,Navmii Publishing,NVIDIA Corporation,The Sanborn Map Company,TomTom International BV,NavInfo

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A detailed HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market SWOT analysis provides strategic information on the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the market, categories and country growth prospects, challenges and intimidation from current competition and future growth prospects, and global and regional market positions.

The global HD map for autonomous vehicles market is segmented on the basis of solution type, application, and vehicle type. Based on solution type, the market is segmented as embedded and cloud-based. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as personal mobility and commercial mobility. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

