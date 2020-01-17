Healthcare Chatbots Market 2019 To 2027: Insights on Technology Trends, Opportunities, Product Scope, Growth Rate, Applications with Companies Like HealthTap, Sensely, Buoy Health, Infermedica, Babylon

Chatbot is a computer program designed to stimulate conversation of human beings through text or voice interactions. Healthcare chatbots are programs that assist patients with queries. This decreases the burden on the clinical staff. Automation of various workflow processes in the healthcare sector is likely to propel the demand for these virtual assistants. The chatbots ecosystem has numerous cross-linking features, for performance enhancement in different applications.

The healthcare chatbots market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing internet connectivity and smart device adoption, company initiatives to boost the use of healthcare chatbots, and need for virtual health assistance. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the social media platform-oriented chatbots and cloud-based models.

“Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare chatbots market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, application, end user and geography. The global Healthcare Chatbots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Healthcare Chatbots market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the healthcare chatbots market include:-

Your.MD, HealthTap, Inc., Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Ada Health GmbH, Woebot Labs, Inc., and GYANT.COM, INC. among others.

The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare chatbots companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the healthcare chatbots market in the forecast period owing to the rising number of therapy chatbots, increasing adoption of smart devices, and growth in venture capital investments to develop advanced chatbots. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to growing awareness and increasing number of healthcare infrastructure.

global healthcare chatbots market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise model and cloud-based model. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as medication assistance and appointment scheduling & medical guidance. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as patients, healthcare providers, insurance companies, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare chatbots market based on component, deployment, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare chatbots market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare chatbots market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare chatbots market in these regions.

