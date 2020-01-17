Heat-Shrink Tubing Market Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During – 2027

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The heat-shrink tubing refers to shrinkable tubes usually made of plastic to insulate wires. These tubes offer environmental protection as well as abrasion resistance for stranded and solid wire conductors, connections, and joints. Heat-shrink tubing forms an essential component in electrical transmission and distribution and is widely used in sealing cables. Government initiatives for improving T&D systems are likely to account for high market demand in the APAC region during the forecast period.

The heat-shrink tubing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as initiatives by the government towards expansion and Upgradation of transmission and distribution systems. A steady rise in the global power generation capacity is further expected to propel market growth. However, stringent regulations on the emission of toxic gases may hamper the growth of the heat-shrink tubing market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing applicability in the automotive industry is expected to showcase growth opportunities to the players operating in the heat-shrink tubing market in the coming years.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. 3M Co

2. ABB Ltd.

3. Alpha Wire

4. HellermannTyton GmbH

5. Huizhou Guanghai Electronic Insulation Materials Co., Ltd.

6. Insultab

7. Qualtek Electronics Corporation

8. Shenzhen Woer Heat – Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd.

9. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

10.TE Connectivity Ltd

The global heat-shrink tubing market is segmented on the basis of voltage, material, and end user. Based on voltage, the market is segmented as low, medium, and high. On the basis of the material, the market is segmented as polyolefin, polytetrafluoroethylene, fluorinated ethylene propylene, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as utilities, chemical, automotive, food & beverage, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global heat-shrink tubing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The heat-shrink tubing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting heat-shrink tubing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the heat-shrink tubing market in these regions.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets