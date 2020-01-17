Helium Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players nexAir LLC, Praxair Technology Inc., Qatargas Operating Company Limited, Weil Group

Helium is a chemically inert gas which liquefies at a temperature lower than many elements. It has the highest specific heat capacity of any gaseous element. It is used for different purposes including magnet resonance imaging (MRI), fiber optics and semiconductors, space launch vehicles, welding, and other purposes. It is used in LCD screen manufacturing for glass-tube sleeve making at higher temperatures. It has successfully been used for the welding of specialty metals owing to its high heat capacity and chemical inertness. It is used as a coolant for MRI technology. The helium has ionization potential and produces hotter arc at higher voltages. It can be useful on aluminum, magnesium, and copper alloys. The helium market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as thriving demands from electronics and semiconductor industry where it is used in the manufacturing of LED screens. Besides, its application in the healthcare industry in MRI will further boost the growth of the helium market. However, stringent government regulations regarding the use of helium and expensive extraction process negatively influences the growth of the helium market.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Gulf Cryo, Iwatani Corporation of America, Linde AG, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., nexAir LLC, Praxair Technology Inc., Qatargas Operating Company Limited, Weil Group

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Helium Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of helium market with detailed market segmentation by form, application, end-use industry, and geography. The global helium market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading helium market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global helium market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and end user. Based on form, the market is segmented as liquid and gas. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as breathing mixes, cryogenics, leak detection, pressurizing and purging, welding, controlled atmosphere, and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as aerospace, electronics and semiconductors, nuclear power, healthcare, welding and metal fabrication, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global helium market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The helium market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting helium market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the helium market in these regions.

