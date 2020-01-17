High temperature insulation materials Market Development and Growth, Segmentation Forecast to 2026 – Rath-Group, Almatis, Skamol A/S, Dyson Technical Ceramics, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials

Global High Temperature Insulation Material market is accounted for $3.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1%. The growth of this market is mainly attributed by rising emission control rules, growing demand for energy efficient equipment and fast industrialization in emerging economies. However, carcinogenic nature of ceramic fibres is hampering the market growth.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is the largest regional segment in terms of value and volume. Countries in this region are witnessing a gradual increase in the use of high temperature insulation materials. The shift in the manufacturing base of several end-use industries, raise in foreign investments, and increase in the number of new manufacturing establishment in various sectors are some of the factors propelling the market growth.

Some of the key players in global high temperature insulation material market include Rath-Group, Almatis, Skamol A/S, Dyson Technical Ceramics, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials, 3M Company, Pacor Inc., ZIRCAR Ceramics., Etex Group, Pyrotek Inc, BNZ Materials, Inc., Unifrax I LLC , Hi-Temp Insulation Inc., Cotronics Corporation and Prairie Ceramic Corp.

