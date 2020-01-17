HVDC transmission Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure, Segment, Regional outlook and Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

HVDC Transmission (high-voltage, direct current) is a power transmission system in which DC (Direct Current) is used for bulk transmission of electrical power. HDVC transmission is very useful for long distance transmission as it is a cheaper way and have less electrical losses. The power flow in HVDC transmission can be controlled independently of the phase angle between source and load and can stabilize disturbance in the network.

The HVDC transmission market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for VSC technology, supportive government initiatives for HVDC transmission, however, the higher cost of installation of HDVC transmission systems is the primary factor that might hinder the growth of HVDC transmission market. The increasing demand for integrated networks is creating demand for the companies operating in the HVDC transmission market.

– ABB Ltd.

– C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd.

– General Electric

– Mitsubishi Electric

– NEXANS

– NKT A/S

– NR Electric Co., Ltd.

– Prysmian Group

– Siemens AG

– Toshiba Corporation

The “Global HVDC transmission Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of HVDC transmission market with detailed market segmentation by component, project type, technology and geography. The global HVDC transmission market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading HVDC transmission market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the HVDC transmission market.

The global HVDC transmission market is segmented on the basis of component, project type, and technology. Based component, the market is segmented as converter stations, transmission cables, others. On the basis of the project type the market is segmented as point-to-point, and back-to-back, multi-terminal. On the basis of technology the market is divided into capacitor commutated converter, voltage source converter, and line commutated converter.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global HVDC transmission market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The HVDC transmission market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the HVDC transmission market in these regions.

