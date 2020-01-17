In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Growth, Analysis and Key Players: Echostar Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc, Gogo LLC, Honeywell International Inc

The global in-flight Wi-Fi market is experiencing a steady growth in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The in-flight Wi-Fi market consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced technology to the customers. The aircraft manufacturers on the other hand, are procuring the advanced technologies from the aircraft component manufacturers to deliver passengers with additional value-added services and thus, empower the passenger with a superior travel experience. This factor is helping the in-flight Wi-Fi market to surge over the period.

Worldwide In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the In-Flight Wi-Fi industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global In-Flight Wi-Fi market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global In-Flight Wi-Fi market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the In-Flight Wi-Fi players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

Echostar Corporation

Global Eagle Entertainment

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International

Panasonic Avionics

Viasat

Sitaonair

Thales Group

Thinkom Solutions

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of the In-Flight Wi-Fi market based on type, services, and end-user. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By geography, Asia Pacific is accountable to hold the largest share in the In-Flight Wi-Fi market in 2017, whereas Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting In-Flight Wi-Fi market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report segments the global in-flight Wi-Fi market are as follows:

In-Flight Wi-Fi Market – By Type

Hardware

Service

In-Flight Wi-Fi Market – By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body

Wide Body Aircraft

Business Jet

In-Flight Wi-Fi Market – By Technology

Air to Ground

Satellite

