Increasing Technological Advancement to 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast 2027 – Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies , Intel Corporation , Marvell Technology

Fifth generation or 5G is the latest generation to succeed the 4G, 3G, and 2G systems of cellular mobile communications. 5G infrastructure consists of enhanced mobile broadband with reduced latency and targets data rate, cost-reduction, energy saving, and higher system capacity. It is likely to witness better spectrum management, data segregation, and routing. 5G infrastructure would promote enhanced content delivery, assisted driving & transportation services, and remote healthcare & medical intervention. In addition to faster means of communication, 5G would significantly benefit those working into robotics, industry-automation, and IoT.

The 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for high speed and broad network coverage for mobile data services. Furthermore, rising need for machine-to-machine communications for industrial applications and software implementation in communication network contribute to the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. However, high initial capital expenditure for the deployment of network architecture model may hamper the growth of the 5G infrastructure market. Nonetheless, growing internet of things (IoT) technology would offer lucrative opportunities to the key players operating in the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period.

The “”Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027″” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 5G infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset type, application, and geography. The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Key Players of the 5G Infrastructure Market are:

Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies , Intel Corporation , Marvell Technology Group , MediaTek , NEC Corporation , Qorvo, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung , Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The global 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset type, and application. By communication infrastructure, the market is segmented as Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), and Distributed Antenna System (DAS). Based on type, the market is segmented as Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), and Fog Computing (FC). On the basis of the chipset type, the market is segmented as Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Millimeter Wave Technology Chips, and Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA). The market on the basis of the end user is classified as automotive, energy and utilities, healthcare, intelligent buildings and infrastructures, industrial and home automation, consumer electronics, public safety and surveillance, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 5G infrastructure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 5G infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Major Types of 5G Infrastructure covered are:

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips,

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Major Applications of 5G Infrastructure covered are:

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Intelligent Buildings

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global 5G Infrastructure consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the 5G Infrastructure market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global 5G Infrastructure manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the 5G Infrastructure with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, 5G Infrastructure industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

