Indoor Location Market To Observe Strong Development By 2018-2027 | GeoMoby, Senion, Cisco Systems, Zebra Technologies , Broadcom

“Indoor Location Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2027″ gives a detailed future prospects of the Indoor Location market. The report highlights the major market events including market players, latest trends, technological advancements and growth opportunities in the Indoor Location market that helps industry experts and investors to take vital business decisions. Additionally, the report focuses on why the interest for Indoor Location is expanding and all the imperative factors that contribute to overall market growth.

The Global Indoor Location Market was valued at US$ 3,493.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% to account for US$ 24,601.1 Mn by 2027.

Leading Key Players:

IndoorAtlas, STMicroelectronics N.V., GeoMoby, Senion, Cisco Systems, Zebra Technologies , Broadcom, Qualcomm Incorporated, Ericsson, Micello

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Remote Monitoring

Customer Experience Management

Inventory Management

Emergency Response Management

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Risk Management

Predictive Asset Analytics

Others

