Industrial Automation Control Market SWOT Analysis to 2027 Top Companies are ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd.

A Research Report on "Industrial Automation Control Market to 2027 by Solution (DCS, SCADA, PLC, PLM, and Others); Industry Vertical (Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Metal & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, and Others); and End User (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) – Global Analysis and Forecast", the Industrial Automation Control Market is estimated to reach US$ 324.6 Bn by 2027 from US$ 158.5 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global market for industrial automation control market is segmented on various parameters such as solution, industry vertical, end user, and geography. Based on solution, programmable logic control system (PLC) segment dominate the industrial automation control market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of industry vertical, electronics and semiconductor segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. The industrial automation control market operates in an extremely fragmented industry with huge number of smaller players capturing the market. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive services and solution which is helping the companies to gain customer traction. The major companies offering industrial automation control to different industries include ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koyo Electronics Industries Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, B&R Industrial Automation Gmbh, and Beckhoff among others. Several other companies are also offering these services to different industries which is facilitating the industrial automation control market to propel over the years.

The report segments the global industrial automation control market as follows:



Global Industrial Automation Control Market – By Solutions

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Control System (PLC)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Others

Global Industrial Automation Control Market – By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Food & Beverage

Metal & Machinery

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Industrial Automation Control Market – By End User

Process Industry

Discrete Industry

Global Industrial Automation Control Market – By Geography

North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain , UK, Russia, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), South Africa, Middle East, Rest of MEA, South America (SAM), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SAM

